As Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Market Value Rose, Braun Stacey Associates Increased Position; Brave Asset Management Has Raised Freeport (FCX) Position

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 16,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 176,168 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33M, up from 159,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 2290.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 271,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 283,248 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, up from 11,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 18.37M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS IT LOOKS FORWARD TO REACHING ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Andrew Langham Resigns From Board; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CONSIDERING FURTHER MINING EXPLORATION IN PAPUA; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AVERAGE UNIT NET CASH COSTS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE $1.01 PER POUND OF COPPER FOR YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – MINISTRY OFFICIALS MET FREEPORT YESTERDAY TO EXPLAIN DECREES; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA GOVT REMAINS IN TALKS WITH RIO TINTO RIO.L ON BUYING ITS 40 PCT STAKE IN GRASBERG MINE CONTRACT – FREEPORT CEO; 22/05/2018 – RIO IS SAID READY TO ACCEPT $3.5 BILLION DEAL TO EXIT GRASBERG; 23/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN GETS NEW CREDIT LINE FOR UP TO $3.5 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Production From Grasberg Block Cave Mine Expected to Commence in First Half of 2019

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Friday, June 7.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan On Coming Higher Copper Prices – Benzinga” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Freeport-McMoRan: Why $10 Should Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Freeport-McMoRan Stock Jumped Nearly 13% in January – Motley Fool” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Copper Barometer On Trade Continues To Work – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Freeport-McMoRan: Waiting Game – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee LP has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Montgomery Inv Mngmt invested 1.2% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 908,589 shares. Wheatland Advsrs stated it has 0.21% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Corecommodity Management Limited Com invested 1.15% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Cim Inv Mangement reported 0.21% stake. Parsons Ri has 21,545 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.76M shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 3.84M shares. Com Bankshares reported 0% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 254,479 shares. Tcw Grp holds 6.46M shares. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Eqis Cap Management invested 0.08% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,197 shares to 28,967 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,816 shares to 413,062 shares, valued at $48.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,757 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc Com (NYSE:CHGG).