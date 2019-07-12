As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Holder Centurylink Investment Management Company Trimmed Holding by $322,920; Bowling Portfolio Management Upped Its Position in Biogen (BIIB) as Stock Value Declined

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,878 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 37,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $114.9. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 26.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 4,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,309 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 15,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $231.76. About 461,967 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 7,900 shares to 48,826 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 10,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,001 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorp owns 41,464 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hikari Ltd owns 14,260 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Lc reported 0.35% stake. Gateway Advisers has 127,314 shares. Moreover, Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 0.22% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 8,077 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Primecap Management Ca has invested 2.54% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.39% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Smithfield Trust Communications invested in 296 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 10,903 shares. Northern Tru has 0.17% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2.90 million shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.66% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 20,097 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Coombe Gary A sold $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $895,500 on Wednesday, February 13. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750. 1.21M shares valued at $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.67 billion for 27.10 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $245.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 39,042 shares to 57,038 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc New by 6,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,293 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 13,491 shares. The Florida-based Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jefferies has 3,978 shares. Mairs And Pwr invested in 0.33% or 264,208 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr Incorporated owns 5,762 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Ohio-based Schulhoff And Co has invested 14.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Camelot Portfolios reported 6,005 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp has 2.53% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Connors Investor Svcs holds 13,264 shares. Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 24,009 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt holds 0.69% or 78,744 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Vanguard Inc has 0.88% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 214.67 million shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,583 shares.