As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Centurylink Investment Management Company Lowered Its Stake; Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Holder Shannon River Fund Management Has Cut Holding by $9.55 Million as Share Price Declined

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 34,878 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 37,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 78.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 191,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 50,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 241,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 167,675 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $573.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 7,159 shares to 62,059 shares, valued at $18.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 6,516 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Northern Corporation has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 4.44 million shares. New York-based Eulav Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Parametric Portfolio Associate has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 97,451 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 47,279 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 13,080 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Invesco Limited reported 195,901 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voloridge Inv Lc reported 17,034 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 106,572 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 43,453 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Inv Grp Inc holds 1.36% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 44,846 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment invested in 5,145 shares. Loeb Corp reported 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rowland & Co Inv Counsel Adv holds 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 8,877 shares. Legal General Group Inc Plc holds 0.92% or 15.40 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Invesco has 0.4% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 10,663 shares. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Lc reported 15,508 shares. 56,275 were accumulated by Johnson Grp Inc. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 0.28% or 295,655 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate stated it has 0.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company holds 0.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 729,288 shares. Cincinnati Fincl owns 49,900 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 7,063 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc reported 0.09% stake.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13B for 24.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $245.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,930 shares to 6,796 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Match Group Inc by 10,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).