As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Syntal Capital Partners Has Increased Position; Boston Family Office Lowered Colgate Palmolive (CL) Holding by $615,808; Stock Price Rose

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 21.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 9,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,055 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 43,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 1.60M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 3.98 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $221.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. 1,026 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $99,936 on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Coombe Gary A sold 9,000 shares worth $845,100. 9,910 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97M. $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.17M for 25.34 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 11,121 shares to 106,957 shares, valued at $16.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC).