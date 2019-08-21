As Procter & Gamble (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ironwood Investment Counsel Cut Its Position; Boston Common Asset Management Has Upped Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Stake by $1.32 Million

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 5,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 31,212 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 25,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $240.35. About 2.20M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 88,309 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, down from 92,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.93 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 10,320 shares to 14,080 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI) by 5,793 shares to 44,302 shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 2,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,030 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern Com New (NYSE:KSU).