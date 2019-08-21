As Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Valuation Rose, Holder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Trimmed by $937,248 Its Holding; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Market Valuation Declined While Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $545,700

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 9,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 257,598 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.80M, down from 266,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $119.17. About 2.04M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 16,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 411,909 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24 million, up from 395,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 324,122 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 29,550 shares to 20,723 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 4,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,566 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Capital Gp Llc stated it has 29,388 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Voloridge Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 36,792 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 2.49 million shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Griffin Asset Management reported 0.18% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 100,000 shares stake. The Sweden-based Nordea has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Bokf Na stated it has 8,581 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability Corp owns 669 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv holds 0% or 309 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 500 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Company has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Guggenheim Llc holds 7,861 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 11,700 shares.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 18,190 shares to 19,985 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VTV).