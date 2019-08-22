As Procter & Gamble (PG) Share Price Rose, Schulhoff & Co Has Raised Stake by $1.93 Million; Bank Of The West Cut Its Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Stock Value Rose

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 1,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 38,777 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, down from 40,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $221.26. About 1.85 million shares traded or 7.86% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 18,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 267,554 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.84M, up from 248,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.93 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Oxbow Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 12,420 shares in its portfolio. Burke Herbert Savings Bank Trust owns 1.37% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 14,923 shares. 20,776 were accumulated by Nine Masts Limited. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Lc reported 64,871 shares. Private Advisor Lc owns 201,481 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Swift Run Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,000 shares. Bell Commercial Bank holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,381 shares. Macquarie Limited stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.22% or 1.72 million shares. Family Firm has invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fenimore Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 4,767 shares. Korea Invest Corporation invested 1.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,622 shares. Dean Assocs Llc has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 25.03 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.