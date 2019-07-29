As Procter & Gamble (PG) Share Price Rose, Altavista Wealth Management Has Cut by $327,184 Its Stake; Banbury Partners Has Lifted Stake in Fair Isaac (FICO) by $1.20 Million as Stock Rose

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 4,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.79 million, up from 119,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $6.93 during the last trading session, reaching $352.67. About 149,708 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 50,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.56M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Trust reported 15 shares. Eam Ltd Liability reported 6,109 shares. Nomura Asset has 134,209 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Cornerstone Advisors holds 20 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 76 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.07% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Cleararc Inc accumulated 747 shares. Moreover, Profit Ltd Liability Co has 3.01% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 14,500 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0% or 5,354 shares. Wetherby Asset Management owns 2,100 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $6.27 million activity. 5,001 shares valued at $1.15 million were sold by Wehmann James M on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $1.18 million were sold by Huyard Wayne Elliot. Leonard Michael S sold $470,767 worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Congresswoman Alma Adams Joins FICO at Free Consumer Financial Education Event in Charlotte – PRNewswire” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fair Isaac Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Jul 08, 2019 – Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) President and CEO William J Lansing Sold $5.3 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “US Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Congressman Steven Horsford Joins FICO at Free Consumer Financial Education Event in Las Vegas – PRNewswire” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Momo Inc (MOMO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 314,533 shares to 336,717 shares, valued at $15.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 102,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,678 shares, and cut its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12,667 shares to 62,427 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 20,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt Inc reported 3.91% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 16,655 are owned by Grimes. Qci Asset Mgmt invested in 2.14% or 209,264 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv stated it has 76 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pioneer Tru Bank & Trust N A Or holds 51,475 shares. Korea Investment owns 2.29 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 70,000 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Management Communication accumulated 78,744 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Dupont Management Corp holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 229,440 shares. Moreover, Weik Cap Mgmt has 0.56% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ar Asset Management invested in 2.9% or 74,414 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt Inc invested 1.45% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cohen Lawrence B owns 38,863 shares. Cibc World Mkts reported 1.93% stake. Bollard Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com invested in 36,629 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 insider sales for $262.64 million activity. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON. On Monday, February 4 the insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Matthew Price. 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97M was sold by Taylor David S.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.