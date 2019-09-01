As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Farr Miller & Washington Has Trimmed Its Position by $380,952; Aviva Plc Has Increased Dominion Energy (D) Holding by $3.06 Million

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 40,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 286,246 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.94M, up from 245,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.41M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 3,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 406,363 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.28 million, down from 410,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia holds 1.83% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 198,968 shares. Boys Arnold & Communication accumulated 70,243 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners Incorporated reported 0.79% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Company owns 201,481 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Bangor Retail Bank holds 0.12% or 6,021 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt reported 5,710 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associate has 4,164 shares. Coho Partners Ltd has 8,516 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Company owns 136,827 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 27,444 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsr Llc invested in 0.41% or 30,392 shares. Registered Invest Advisor has 0.99% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,188 shares. Main Street Research Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 372,964 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability reported 40,702 shares. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.42% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valmont Industries Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 12,928 shares to 154,121 shares, valued at $20.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,447 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 147,508 shares to 216,789 shares, valued at $29.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 9,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 311,617 shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A, worth $499,994.