As Procter & Gamble (PG) Valuation Rose, St Germain D J Co Has Trimmed by $8.01 Million Its Position; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Rose, Anchor Bolt Capital LP Cut Stake by $13.21 Million

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 103,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 188,126 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, down from 291,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $134.2. About 3.17M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 76,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,013 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38M, down from 244,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $112.59. About 8.03M shares traded or 17.00% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 97,419 shares to 315,543 shares, valued at $21.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arch Coal Inc by 243,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond (GOVT) by 193,666 shares to 799,445 shares, valued at $20.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerging Markets (VWO) by 10,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 801,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Diversified Equity.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.55 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.