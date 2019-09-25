As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Syntal Capital Partners Has Raised Position by $939,689; As Telus (TU) Market Valuation Declined, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Upped Its Stake

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 24.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 25,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 131,238 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84M, up from 105,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.43. About 320,536 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 55.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 8,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 24,129 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65 million, up from 15,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $123.61. About 7.70 million shares traded or 3.02% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13M and $408.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15,004 shares to 4,117 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,033 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $465.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 6,139 shares to 23,757 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Nuveen Barclays Short Etf Total by 10,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,079 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Emerging Markets Etf Total (GMM).