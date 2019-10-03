As Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Rose, Griffin Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $1.54 Million; As Sb Finl Group (SBFG) Valuation Declined, Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Raised Its Stake

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 14,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 61,579 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75M, down from 75,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $122.31. About 2.14 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) by 75.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 116,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The hedge fund held 270,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46M, up from 154,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Sb Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.34M market cap company. It closed at $16.33 lastly. It is down 18.50% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG)

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $785.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 9,197 shares to 46,530 shares, valued at $9.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.66 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $559.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 19,600 shares to 352,238 shares, valued at $14.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 31,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 528,700 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

