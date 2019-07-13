As Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Montecito Bank & Trust Lifted Holding by $322,920; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Decreased Position by $3.69 Million

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,900 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 16,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,100 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91M, down from 159,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Appleton Ma has 1.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Franklin Street Nc invested in 1.95% or 134,833 shares. American Asset reported 0.38% stake. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce New York has 0.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Reliant Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.54% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hollencrest Mgmt invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Daiwa Secs Group Inc has 0.13% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 147,569 shares. New Vernon Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hills State Bank Com invested 1.76% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Country Tru Bankshares holds 326,606 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Spc stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Meritage Portfolio reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Uss Invest holds 131,800 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp invested in 8,964 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Brookmont holds 2.05% or 32,063 shares.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 15,200 shares to 3.02 million shares, valued at $166.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alnc by 20,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,800 shares, and has risen its stake in State Bk Of India (SBKFF).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. 9,079 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $870,676. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M worth of stock or 19,049 shares. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,650 shares to 6,246 shares, valued at $267,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 6,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,148 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Us Quality Divid (DGRW).

