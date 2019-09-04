As Procter&Gamble (PG) Valuation Rose, Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Upped Position; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Increased Stake

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 195.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 32,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 48,970 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 16,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $122.77. About 3.00M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Co reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bollard Grp Inc Ltd Company accumulated 36,629 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Gfs holds 0.4% or 12,966 shares in its portfolio. M&R Capital Mgmt reported 0.71% stake. 658,566 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp. 3,192 are owned by Nadler Financial Grp Inc. 21,733 are held by Lvm Cap Management Limited Mi. Albion Gru Inc Ut, Utah-based fund reported 8,810 shares. Everence Cap has invested 1.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1,180 shares. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 22,394 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Company invested in 0.56% or 80,071 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation holds 0.77% or 179,495 shares in its portfolio. Indiana Tru Invest owns 1.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,847 shares. Brave Asset Management owns 6,523 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 1.14 million shares to 930,470 shares, valued at $8.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 844,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,025 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

