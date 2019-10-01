As Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Value Rose, Keystone Financial Planning Has Decreased Stake by $7.34 Million; As Pfizer Com (PFE) Stock Declined, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Upped Position by $2.59 Million

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 1844.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 27,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 29,306 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74M, up from 1,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 10.01M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International – Positive Results With DiviTum® From New Pfizer Study Presented at the AACR Congress; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev $5.08B

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 82.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 67,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 13,818 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, down from 81,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $123.8. About 2.14 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashford Capital Management owns 2,482 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.34M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Parsons Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ri holds 1.38% or 115,811 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc has 20,132 shares. Bartlett Ltd has invested 2.44% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 275,395 were reported by Mckinley Capital Mngmt Ltd Delaware. Connable Office has 0.59% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Centre Asset Management Limited Com reported 49,182 shares. Hilton Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,420 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 70,000 shares. 678,860 are owned by Hamlin Mngmt Limited Com. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 23,488 shares. 10 holds 132,470 shares or 3.15% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 66,182 shares. Strategic Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 24,857 shares.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $204.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brit Am Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 13,044 shares to 156,412 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 9,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.96 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Citizens Northern Corporation has invested 1.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Meyer Handelman holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.35M shares. 24,870 are owned by Professional Advisory Services. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 68,788 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 1.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 7.71M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1.20 million shares stake. 2.88 million are owned by Ci Invests. Mount Vernon Associates Md stated it has 2.13% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Norris Perne & French Llp Mi holds 5,857 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Martin Currie Ltd accumulated 19,150 shares. 62,867 were reported by Buckingham Management. 1St Source Savings Bank reported 141,365 shares. Wafra Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sterling Invest Mngmt has invested 1.27% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Agf Invests invested in 0.28% or 542,158 shares.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Value Index (IWS) by 12,198 shares to 98 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 11,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 747 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).