As Procter & Gamble (PG) Market Value Rose, Holder Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Decreased Holding; As Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose, Puzo Michael J Has Lowered Its Position by $471,488

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 4,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 466,107 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.50M, down from 471,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $117.43. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 8,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 23,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 32,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 4.01 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – Oracle America, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 23/04/2018 – Blu Coffee Distributors Brews Success in the Philippines; 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 01/05/2018 – New Groundbreaking Customer Cloud Service Helps Utilities Improve Service, Reduce Costs and Accelerate Time to Go Live; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Investors Limited Liability Company has invested 1.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). C M Bidwell And Limited holds 7,085 shares. Highlander Limited Liability has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smith & Howard Wealth Limited Company accumulated 2,529 shares. Sit Investment Assocs reported 86,900 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 45,078 were accumulated by Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability. Ohio-based Opus Cap Gp Ltd Company has invested 3.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Principal Finance Incorporated reported 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bamco Inc New York reported 1,796 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lee Danner & Bass stated it has 1.65% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 36,362 shares. Cincinnati Fin has invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Alabama-based Oakworth Capital has invested 0.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New York-based Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nippon Life Communications has invested 0.69% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.19 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.