As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Farr Miller & Washington Has Lowered Its Position by $380,952; As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Richard Bernstein Advisors Cut Its Holding

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 3,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,363 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.28 million, down from 410,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 4,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,097 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, down from 19,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33 million shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/03/2018 New York Post: `Summer Heights High’ Creator Chris Lilley Bringing New Australian Comedy Series To Netflix; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 14/03/2018 – IBD: Netflix Said To Seek News Content, Gets A Price-Target Hike; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Hops Into the Female Action Thriller Game with `Close’; 27/05/2018 – JCOM TO TIE UP WITH NETFLIX, OFFER CONTENT THRU CABLE TV:NIKKEI; 03/05/2018 – Relativity: UltraV to Provide Sufficient Capital to Resume Relativity Media’s Operations, Including via Current Netflix Distribution Deal; 28/03/2018 – AMBASSADOR SUSAN E. RICE NAMED TO NETFLIX BOARD; 27/04/2018 – The Rain, Netflix – a post-apocalyptic Scandi horror

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Investment Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moors And Cabot invested in 238,266 shares. Linscomb And Williams holds 0.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 60,391 shares. Chatham Grp Inc accumulated 18,612 shares. Sather Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 7,781 shares. Cibc Asset Inc accumulated 381,694 shares. Bowen Hanes And Inc invested in 377,537 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd holds 0.75% or 6,100 shares. 7,489 were accumulated by Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has 2.52% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schaller Invest Gru Incorporated reported 5,795 shares. Hilltop Holdings holds 20,448 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Country Tru Comml Bank reported 326,606 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.75% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 895,803 shares. Nadler Financial Grp invested in 0.11% or 3,192 shares.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 4,438 shares to 154,618 shares, valued at $28.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 sales for $262.64 million activity. $99,936 worth of stock was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Coombe Gary A sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20M. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. 9,910 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $969,143. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 702 shares. Clough Prtn LP holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 40,121 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 7,108 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa owns 0.37% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 6,013 shares. Shell Asset Management owns 33,540 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associate invested in 0.19% or 348,559 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 39,000 shares. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth owns 0.08% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 700 shares. 3,075 were accumulated by Norris Perne French Llp Mi. Capstone Finance Advsr Inc holds 0.04% or 631 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr Incorporated invested in 2,167 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 21,000 were reported by Bp Pcl. Moreover, Caprock Grp has 0.15% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,120 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 112,502 shares to 136,827 shares, valued at $14.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 63,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).