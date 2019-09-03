As Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Stock Rose, Holder Investment Management Of Virginia Cut by $389,168 Its Position; As Moodys (MCO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Salzman & Company Has Cut by $4.74 Million Its Position

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 3,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 40,380 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, down from 44,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $119.98. About 254,822 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67M and $46.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). M&R Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 1,500 are held by Covington Capital Mgmt. Legacy Private has 4,345 shares. Captrust Advsr invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corporation holds 78,398 shares. Smith Salley invested in 0.07% or 2,486 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.06% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Twin Tree Management LP holds 0.02% or 19,009 shares in its portfolio. Sandler, a New York-based fund reported 72,030 shares. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Grp Ltd Com has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.14% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 54,104 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt stated it has 895,699 shares. Canandaigua Bancorporation Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $370.62M for 27.04 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 1,885 shares to 4,545 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 49,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY).