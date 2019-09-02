As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Argent Trust Company Has Decreased Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Holder 3G Capital Partners LP Has Raised Its Stake

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 3,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 110,040 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45 million, down from 113,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09 million, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford has 3.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.56 million shares. Papp L Roy Associates holds 202,837 shares or 4.3% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial reported 1.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Legacy Private Trust holds 0.77% or 54,678 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset has 98,576 shares. Lee Danner Bass Incorporated has 108,449 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd reported 65,907 shares or 4.43% of all its holdings. Windward Management Commerce Ca accumulated 25,145 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Amg National Trust State Bank reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northstar Invest Limited Liability has invested 3.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora invested in 3.33% or 78,778 shares. 7.85 million are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 3.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davis R M reported 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blue Edge Capital Lc holds 0% or 14,952 shares.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34 billion and $895.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 128,222 shares to 452,663 shares, valued at $52.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (EFA) by 6,539 shares to 65,443 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,363 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

