As Procter & Gamble (PG) Shares Rose, Holder Salem Capital Management Has Cut by $4.43 Million Its Holding; As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Shares Declined, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowered Position

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 84.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 42,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,552 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 50,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.76. About 9.35 million shares traded or 30.78% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 19.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 578,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 2.45 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.49 million, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 54.50 million shares traded or 50.41% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 12/04/2018 – PAICE SAYS FORD WILL DROP ITS CHALLENGES TO PAICE’S PATENTS; 19/03/2018 – Ford Motor CTO Ken Washington has joined the board of Desktop Metal; 10/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT WILL LURE SEDAN BUYERS WITH SUVS AND CROSSOVERS; 27/03/2018 – REFILE-INSIGHT-Uber’s use of fewer safety sensors prompts questions after Arizona crash; 10/05/2018 – FORD CEO JIM HACKETT SAID DURING ONLINE ANNUAL MEETING; 19/03/2018 – Local 4 WDIV Detroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Michigan Central Station in Corktown; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO F.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – FORD SAYS PRODUCTION OF F-SERIES SUPER DUTY PICKUP TRUCKS WILL RESUME AT LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, PLANT ON MONDAY; 11/05/2018 – The poem: A Broken Appointment, by Mark Ford; 25/04/2018 – FORD SEES LOSS IN ASIA PACIFIC REGION IN 2Q

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 11,530 shares to 351,486 shares, valued at $29.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 10,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $203,238 activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C also bought $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Friday, May 10.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.77 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.15% or 170,847 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has 67,845 shares. Dubuque Bank & Tru owns 8,200 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 949,708 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Liability Com invested 0.07% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 79,800 are held by Gamco Investors Et Al. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Greenleaf Trust reported 31,589 shares stake. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp holds 1.57M shares. 1,107 were reported by Peoples Finance Services. Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 19,618 shares. Capital Management Lc has invested 0.36% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Signaturefd Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0.09% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Howe And Rusling has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cookson Peirce And invested 2.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fulton National Bank Na reported 58,052 shares stake. Raymond James Tru Na owns 212,006 shares. Howard Cap Mngmt reported 0.23% stake. Fosun Ltd has 0.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cap Guardian Tru holds 69,147 shares. 182,906 were reported by Bbva Compass National Bank Inc. Natixis reported 1.36 million shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability Co has 1.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 57,243 shares. Cv Starr And Co Trust accumulated 80,000 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt Inc holds 4,661 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Cortland Associate Inc Mo invested in 0.12% or 7,391 shares. Creative Planning holds 439,981 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 75,000 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90 million. 19,049 shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa, worth $1.81M. Coombe Gary A sold $870,676 worth of stock or 9,079 shares. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of stock.

