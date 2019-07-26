As Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Stock Price Rose, Montecito Bank & Trust Has Increased Stake by $322,920; As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Value Rose, Kornitzer Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $6.03 Million

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 68,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.57M, down from 346,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 16.39 million shares traded or 352.48% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,900 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 16,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth accumulated 10,645 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 132,100 shares. Main Street Rech Limited Liability Co has 12.34% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 372,964 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 0.7% or 818,552 shares. Cornerstone Capital owns 26,145 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fosun accumulated 7,075 shares. Wade G W & owns 197,538 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. California-based Phocas has invested 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 3.87M shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca has 153,445 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Insur Co has 0.69% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 299,245 shares. Moreover, Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price has 2.78% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 73,406 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 1.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tirschwell And Loewy Incorporated reported 3,832 shares stake.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK) by 6,596 shares to 25,950 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr (XLP) by 27,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,336 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Another trade for 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 was made by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. $2.93 million worth of stock was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Coombe Gary A sold $845,100 worth of stock. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Matthew Price. 19,049 shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa, worth $1.81M.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 31.57 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 8,000 shares to 128,100 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern Inc (NYSE:KSU) by 120,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

