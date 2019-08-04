As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Holder Essex Financial Services Has Lowered Stake; As Enbridge (ENB) Stock Declined, Salient Trust Company Lta Has Upped by $846,612 Its Stake

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 23,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 50,355 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 2.78M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 9,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 49,550 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16M, down from 58,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 57.20% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Natl Bank Of Stockton holds 0.22% or 4,087 shares in its portfolio. 28,234 are owned by Boltwood. Saratoga & Investment Mngmt holds 3.79% or 532,786 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 1.2% or 298,000 shares in its portfolio. Syntal Ptnrs Ltd Com invested in 15,508 shares or 0.73% of the stock. 192,893 are owned by Marble Harbor Invest Counsel. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc holds 6.91 million shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank accumulated 318,170 shares. Condor reported 95,059 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Lc holds 0.67% or 6.07M shares. Putnam Fl Management reported 78,744 shares. Nadler Fincl Group Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,192 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Joel Isaacson Com Llc, New York-based fund reported 56,108 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $249.74 million activity. 1.21M shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A. $99,936 worth of stock was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11. Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (NYSE:CODI) by 84,230 shares to 870,621 shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15,524 shares to 153,314 shares, valued at $8.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,352 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

