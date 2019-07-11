As Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Boosted Its Position; As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Rose, Villere St Denis J & Co Increased Holding

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 119,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.27 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.56 million, up from 5.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.18B market cap company. It closed at $22.35 lastly. It is down 1.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 281,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.17 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 billion, up from 9.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $113.75. About 5.14M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Savings Bank reported 10,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 10,901 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12,896 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt reported 341,329 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated reported 12,782 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,293 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability reported 11,600 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Invest Advisors has invested 0.38% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Kennedy Inc reported 556,026 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 26,240 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech holds 401,615 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc stated it has 187 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 16,559 shares to 752,130 shares, valued at $53.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 266,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $437,418 activity. $176,386 worth of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) shares were sold by GOPALSWAMY SUDHIR.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 24,219 shares to 760,636 shares, valued at $45.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ps Business Parks Inc/Ca (NYSE:PSB) by 7,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,978 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. 1.21M The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. $2.86M worth of stock was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. 30,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce Com owns 2.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 243,623 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Llc reported 163,330 shares stake. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Lc stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bluecrest Capital Management Limited holds 2,663 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability stated it has 103,351 shares or 2.64% of all its holdings. Punch Associates Investment Management Inc stated it has 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Newman Dignan & Sheerar invested 0.96% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Counsel has invested 1.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 4,467 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation invested in 1.58% or 527,293 shares. Whittier holds 0.81% or 254,835 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Bridge Advsr has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cubic Asset Limited Co has 0.33% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Delaware-based Dupont has invested 0.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).