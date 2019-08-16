As Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Rose, Salem Capital Management Lowered by $4.43 Million Its Stake; As Best Buy (BBY) Stock Rose, Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Trimmed Position

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 26,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 338,974 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.09 million, down from 365,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.59B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 1.10 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – Best Buy reported a forecast-beating rise in same-store sales in the first quarter; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY BBY.N CEO SAYS TESTING SERVICE CALLED ASSURED LIVING TO HELP COUNTRY’S AGING POPULATION WITH TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN BEST BUY INC; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Best Buy sales surge but outlook a concern; 23/03/2018 – REFILE-FCC chairman to be “proactive” on integrity of U.S. communications supply chain; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 09/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BEST BUY CO. INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 22/05/2018 – Best Buy Co Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 84.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 42,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,552 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 50,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $118.88. About 4.88M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5,175 shares to 29,789 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 22,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization F (JOF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Mgmt Co has 0.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,719 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na holds 15,917 shares. Profund Advsr invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wendell David Associate owns 95,117 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Lc has invested 0.93% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hilton Management Llc holds 1,520 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 17,188 are owned by Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated. 2,200 were reported by First Wilshire Inc. Wellington Shields & Lc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,696 shares. Auxier Asset Management invested 0.66% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brandywine Investment Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 643 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Incorporated Nc has invested 1.95% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 500,872 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Co reported 46,541 shares. Marathon Asset Llp invested in 2.53% or 1.83M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc owns 85,394 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank stated it has 6,292 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Geode Limited Com accumulated 0.06% or 3.48M shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0.02% or 172,926 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 4,996 shares. Brown Advisory reported 246,171 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 155,198 shares. Conning Incorporated has 1.42% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 26,900 shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One Ltd has 0.06% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 150,562 shares. Fil Limited holds 0% or 56 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.55% or 59,087 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corp stated it has 31,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 4,719 shares. Horizon Investments Lc holds 3,016 shares.

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 8.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BBY’s profit will be $264.37M for 16.63 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 10,760 shares to 265,288 shares, valued at $19.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 48,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).