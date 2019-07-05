As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Farr Miller & Washington Has Trimmed Holding by $380,952; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Nadler Financial Group Has Lowered by $423,549 Its Holding

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 3,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,363 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.28M, down from 410,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.73M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 16.70M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Wall St marches higher fuelled by energy, Apple gains; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 23/03/2018 – The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 20/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fight Three-Front Battle as FANGs Shine Without Apple; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE APPLE STAKE UP 45% TO 239M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to close Atlantic City store, cutting 52 employees- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD GOES ON SALE TODAY, IN STORES THIS WEEK; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Dutch Rmbs Notes To Be Issued By Green Apple 2018-1 Nhg B.V

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $2.86M were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of stock. 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock. 1,026 shares valued at $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 26.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Henry H has invested 7.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Winslow Asset Inc stated it has 3,804 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Schafer Cullen Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Starr Intll Commerce reported 30,000 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Fenimore Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,767 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Co reported 16,375 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Mi holds 7,835 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James Assocs Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,504 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0.73% or 254,232 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc owns 356,883 shares. Avalon Lc holds 2.63% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.11 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund has invested 1.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Exchange Mngmt holds 1.97% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 67,419 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 55,094 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt invested 1.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 42,203 shares to 293,100 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 4,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,618 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99 million and $313.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77M shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.67B for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Incorporated has 1.26% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foster Dykema Cabot Inc Ma holds 17,818 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. 69,539 are owned by Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Puzo Michael J invested in 3.71% or 50,137 shares. Koshinski Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hemenway Trust Limited Liability stated it has 3.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Planning Alternatives Limited Adv, a Michigan-based fund reported 14,880 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 41,139 shares. Braun Stacey Associates reported 253,757 shares. 14,385 are held by Thompson Inv Mngmt. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa invested 3.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Graybill Bartz Assocs Ltd holds 4.04% or 30,428 shares in its portfolio. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,743 shares. Schwartz Counsel Inc holds 0.04% or 3,480 shares. The Netherlands-based Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 5.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).