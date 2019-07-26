As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Private Bank & Trust Co Cut Position by $801,840; As Aflac (AFL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Berkshire Asset Management Decreased Stake by $477,700

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 4.03M shares traded or 37.27% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 21.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 7,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,796 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 35,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $114.72. About 4.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Kraft Heinz Co by 17,860 shares to 34,436 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VWO) by 81,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VB).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Coombe Gary A had sold 9,000 shares worth $845,100. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of stock or 1.21M shares. Shares for $1.81M were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789 on Monday, February 4. On Friday, February 15 Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Com Limited has 1.62% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,730 shares. Eagle Ridge Management invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amarillo Savings Bank has 7,803 shares. Cincinnati Financial has invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Noesis Mangement Corporation accumulated 6,968 shares. Schafer Cullen Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca holds 31,955 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 729,288 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Colony Gru Ltd invested in 27,440 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Cortland Associates Inc Mo has 0.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,391 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 3.87 million shares. At State Bank holds 0.19% or 14,782 shares. Ameritas Prns accumulated 0.41% or 85,037 shares. Pnc Gp holds 1.19% or 11.39M shares. Cullinan Assoc stated it has 161,349 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Pettyjohn Wood White stated it has 6,294 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 216,190 shares. Hilltop Hldgs reported 10,120 shares stake. Roffman Miller Associates Pa invested 2.28% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Legacy Cap Ptnrs holds 16,740 shares. Hexavest holds 0.99% or 1.56 million shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.26% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Nomura Asset Mngmt invested in 179,298 shares. Moreover, Hartford Inv has 0.15% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 108,193 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 45,243 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 28,420 shares. St Germain D J has invested 0.08% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Dubuque Bank & Trust & Comm invested in 70 shares or 0% of the stock. 264,152 are owned by Brown Advisory.

