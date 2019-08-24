As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed by $966,576 Its Position; As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Value Declined, Associated Banc-Corp Has Trimmed Its Stake

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 7,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 53,135 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, down from 60,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,408 shares. North Management Corporation reported 0.59% stake. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Co reported 2.18% stake. Florida-based First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Services has invested 1.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gm Advisory Incorporated reported 0.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Meritage Port holds 4,540 shares. Reliant Investment Llc, Tennessee-based fund reported 6,586 shares. Spinnaker Trust stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 1.05 million were reported by Regions. Boston And owns 1.89% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 43,657 shares. Mount Lucas Lp invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 3,095 were reported by Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc reported 1.08M shares. Moreover, Rockland Trust has 1.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 108,368 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon holds 25.21M shares.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 10,716 shares to 100,159 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd stated it has 9,282 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability has 528,358 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 0.6% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 10,714 shares. Jp Marvel Advsr Limited Liability has 76,554 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Smith Salley And Associates owns 1.6% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 123,686 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc reported 0.58% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Advisory Service Ntwk Lc reported 42,490 shares stake. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co holds 13,925 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 1.05M shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 42,949 shares. Fincl Counselors has 0.8% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Callahan Limited Liability Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 11,078 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 6.87% or 192,408 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M. On Monday, July 29 the insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M. 55,000 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $3.62M. On Friday, August 16 Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 15,552 shares.