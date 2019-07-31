As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, Holder Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Cut by $1.42 Million Its Position; Armstrong World Industries In (AWI) Valuation Rose While River Road Asset Management Cut by $1.42 Million Its Holding

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 13,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 558,056 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.05M, down from 571,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $118.72. About 5.73 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries In (AWI) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 507,317 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.29 million, down from 525,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $99.32. About 176,536 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Lc reported 0.58% stake. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 47,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.43M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 158,400 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 6,095 were accumulated by Moody State Bank Tru Division. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 5,023 shares. Round Table Services Limited Liability stated it has 0.11% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). 4,983 are owned by Sun Life Fincl Incorporated. 13,323 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). 120,811 were reported by Invesco. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 76,800 shares. Principal Group Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 6,665 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & Assoc has 0.01% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 85,963 shares. Argent owns 6,408 shares.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Acquires Architectural Components Group, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Armstrong World Industries Announces Initiation of Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp. Series C L by 40,727 shares to 431,625 shares, valued at $16.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 71,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrett Business Services Inc (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 21,167 shares to 60,708 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 18,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,366 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “How Procter & Gamble Is Pulling Ahead With Q4 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Procter & Gamble Reports Q4 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Tops Q4 EPS by 5c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Ltd Liability Corp holds 13,952 shares. Stillwater Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 20,634 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Orrstown Services owns 0.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1,395 shares. Moody Comml Bank Division holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 254,232 shares. Stewart & Patten Limited Liability Com owns 219,681 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 41,288 shares. Narwhal Mgmt invested in 76,989 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Comerica Retail Bank owns 615,083 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Lesa Sroufe & has 0.37% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nomura accumulated 136,301 shares. Sei Investments Co stated it has 468,047 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,015 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Limited Liability holds 0.95% or 58,404 shares in its portfolio. D L Carlson Gru has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Badgley Phelps Bell holds 171,631 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio.