As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Bartlett & Co Boosted by $1.41 Million Its Holding; Ar Asset Management Has Increased Its Tanger Factory Outlet Reit (SKT) Holding

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Reit (SKT) by 567.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 143,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 168,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 25,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 1.74M shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT); 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 12,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 596,840 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.44 million, up from 583,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 4.20 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 136,586 shares to 28,886 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 14,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,675 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

