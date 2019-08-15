As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Holder Hills Bank & Trust Company Lowered Stake by $966,576; Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose While Armstrong Shaw Associates Lowered Holding

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 9,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 23,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $14 during the last trading session, reaching $272.9. About 1.43M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $115.79. About 9.18 million shares traded or 20.69% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Will Give You A Decent Raise This April – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Procter & Gamble Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “In Case We’re Wrong About Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is the Dividend of Procter & Gamble Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fin Group Inc Inc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 56,275 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.77% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 145,976 shares. Edgar Lomax Company Va owns 156,411 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 132,100 shares. Strategic Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.6% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 7,000 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Linscomb Williams holds 60,391 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Montecito Bancshares, a California-based fund reported 19,900 shares. Merriman Wealth Ltd stated it has 4,865 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Plc accumulated 163,032 shares. Montag A accumulated 64,298 shares. Moreover, Horrell Cap Inc has 0.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Macnealy Hoover Inv accumulated 3.91% or 48,818 shares. Prio Wealth Lp reported 0.75% stake.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,465 shares to 16,105 shares, valued at $805,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).