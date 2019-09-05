As Procter And Gamble Company (PG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Cut Position by $330,720; Monroe Bank & Trust Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 3,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 11,328 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 14,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $123.21. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.62. About 2.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 04/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon defends cloud contract rivals call a lock for Amazon – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India to continue investing heavily in payments business – Mint; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business The new “head tax” is aimed at addressing the city’s homelessness crisis; 09/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Officially Launches HEMPd – Its New Line of CBD-Infused Products; 07/03/2018 – Christian Post: Amazon Ditches Nest Smart Home Products as Rivalry With Google Intensifies; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER; 03/04/2018 – Trump attacks spur Amazon […]

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 42,832 shares to 44,875 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 6,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,973 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,724 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Texas-based Mcdaniel Terry & has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd has invested 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Invesco invested 3.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Claar Advsrs Ltd has invested 4.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kcm Invest Ltd reported 12,289 shares. Huntington Savings Bank accumulated 47,808 shares. Wellington Gp Llp holds 2.63 million shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Forbes J M & Co Llp holds 1.7% or 4,468 shares. Greenbrier Ltd Liability holds 11.07% or 35,000 shares. Jabodon Pt Communications reported 1,992 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust stated it has 329,685 shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited owns 0.9% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 505 shares. Virtu owns 859 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.84 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.