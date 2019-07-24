As Procter And Gamble Company (PG) Market Value Rose, Spectrum Asset Management Nb Cut Its Holding by $330,720; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Chatham Capital Group Has Trimmed Position as Stock Price Declined

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 3,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,328 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 14,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $112.58. About 6.89M shares traded or 0.34% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 1,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 31,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $12.58 during the last trading session, reaching $360.49. About 6.44 million shares traded or 43.60% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rtgs On Boeing Not Affected By KLX Acquisition; 05/03/2018 – BOEING `DOESN’T SEE’ BRINGING BACK PASSENGER 767 JETS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT SCOPE TO GROW IN COMMERCIAL SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 09/05/2018 – FUTURE JETLINER COMPETITORS ARE COMING: BOEING CHIEF; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 48,500 shares to 297,900 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 37,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.55 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

