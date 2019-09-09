As Procter And Gamble Company (PG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Abbvie (ABBV) Shares Declined, Beddow Capital Management Boosted by $935,600 Its Stake

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 273.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 11,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 15,967 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.50 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 09/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Results of AbbVie’s TRINITY Trial in Lung Cancer Are Credit Negative; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 3,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 11,328 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 14,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 5.31 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $182.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 189,193 shares to 354,441 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 10,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,336 shares, and cut its stake in Escalade Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

