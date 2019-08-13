As Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (PG) Stock Rose, 683 Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $20.80 Million; Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Shares Declined While Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Upped Its Stake

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (PG) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $117.66. About 3.27 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 18,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 121,971 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 103,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 193,115 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden

Another recent and important Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “LiqTech International Provides Update to Market on Orders Relating to IMO 2020 – PRNewswire” on January 14, 2019.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,160 shares to 81,210 shares, valued at $12.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 14,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 403,643 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.98 million activity.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Procter & Gamble Will Return 11% To Shareholders In 12-Months – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Surges 47% in a Year: More Room to Run? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Procter & Gamble Hits $100 A Share – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G boosts dividend – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 406,300 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $16.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 255,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in On Deck Cap Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsr Limited holds 1.54% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 126,188 shares. Charles Schwab Inv owns 15.06 million shares. Biondo Inv Advsr Limited Com accumulated 64,943 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Glovista Invs Limited Company owns 0.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,437 shares. Duncker Streett Company Inc accumulated 1.24% or 51,784 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0.26% or 358,976 shares in its portfolio. Essex Financial Svcs holds 1.56% or 49,550 shares in its portfolio. One Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 32,918 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt, Virginia-based fund reported 40,023 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 1.1% stake. Peak Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). De Burlo Grp holds 125,478 shares or 2.64% of its portfolio. Bbr Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company holds 0.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 163,032 shares.