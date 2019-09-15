As Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (PG) Share Value Rose, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Lifted Its Position; Montag & Caldwell Has Upped Its Holding in Ross Stores (ROST) by $12.67 Million as Shares Rose

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (PG) by 15.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 71,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 520,600 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.09M, up from 449,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 41.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 127,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 439,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.53 million, up from 311,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $109.13. About 1.17 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6,686 shares to 193,419 shares, valued at $67.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 10,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,593 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

