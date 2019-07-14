As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose, Wms Partners Trimmed Stake by $315,848; Oakmont Partners Holding in Adobe (ADBE) Has Decreased by $900,410 as Shares Rose

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 3,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,742 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 54,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 7,585 shares to 13,786 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ICF).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.65 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

