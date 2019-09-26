As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose, Telemus Capital Lowered by $573,475 Its Stake; Litespeed Management Upped Position in Scripps Ew (SSP) by $653,190

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 5,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 23,517 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66 million, down from 28,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.02. About 5.61M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Scripps Ew (SSP) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 43,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 483,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, up from 439,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Scripps Ew for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 224,758 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 19/04/2018 – GAMCO Asks For Vote to Help E.W. Scripps; 04/04/2018 – EW Scripps Reduces Interest Rate by 0.25%; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – ABC AGREEMENT COVERS 15 SCRIPPS ABC AFFILIATES SERVING GROUPS INCLUDING BAKERSFIELD, BALTIMORE, BOISE; 04/05/2018 – Scripps TV markets to broadcast the 65th Annual Scripps Howard Awards; 26/04/2018 – E.W. SCRIPPS’ BOUNCE NETWORK REMOVES COSBY SHOW FROM SCHEDULE; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 04/04/2018 – SCRIPPS CUTS INTEREST RATE ON $300M TERM LOAN B BY 0.25%; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 07/03/2018 – CMO Today: Discovery-Scripps Deal Closes; Brands Set For ‘Idol’ Return; Light Beer Marketing Face-Off; 23/04/2018 – Scripps appoints Danyelle S.T. Wright to the new role of chief diversity officer

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 22,149 shares to 228,368 shares, valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 283,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 677,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.80 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G opens Smart Lab to speed product R&D – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 04, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “P&G Named EPA 2019 Safer Choice Partner of the Year – CSRwire.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G to Webcast Discussion of First Quarter 2019/20 Earnings Results on October 22 – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Wonderful Companies Whose Valuations Arenâ€™t Quite Fair – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 10, 2019 : ENB, MAR, JD, VIAB, BPL, HPT, TERP, PEGI, AY, ERF, SSP, AQUA – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Scripps closes its acquisition of 15 television stations from Cordillera Communications – PRNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Court TV Launching True-Crime Podcast Tomorrow Aug. 29, Network Anchors Vinnie Politan and Seema Iyer to Host New Weekly Series – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “E.W. Scripps Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Scripps settles antitrust suit that claims advertisers were hurt – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

