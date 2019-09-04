As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Upped Stake; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Decreased Its Rpm Intl Com (RPM) Position by $984,260 as Stock Value Rose

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc Com (RPM) by 96.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 17,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $67.2. About 145,347 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 33.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 29,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 115,785 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05 million, up from 86,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $122.49. About 2.01M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park National Oh owns 6,755 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technology holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 730 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation. Legal & General Group Inc Inc Pcl accumulated 191,707 shares. 7,931 are owned by Wealthtrust Fairport Lc. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 70,005 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 149,697 shares. Enterprise Finance holds 0% or 319 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Lc holds 39,874 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,813 are held by Reilly Ltd Liability Corp. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 8,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Piedmont Invest Incorporated has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 5,425 shares. Saturna Capital Corporation holds 0.34% or 203,286 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71 million and $310.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 10,345 shares to 132,930 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation Com (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00 million for 18.46 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 15,952 shares to 117,581 shares, valued at $13.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 39,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,311 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 0.75% or 38,489 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy holds 0.05% or 3,832 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap has 0.29% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 8,877 are held by Rowland Invest Counsel Adv. Benin Mngmt holds 0.88% or 19,704 shares in its portfolio. Woodstock Corporation holds 1.65% or 88,755 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Investments Lc has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schafer Cullen Cap accumulated 10,705 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amer Natl Insur Tx has invested 1.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blackhill Cap Incorporated owns 45,671 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 170,420 shares. Holderness Investments has 22,531 shares. Saratoga Invest holds 3.79% or 532,786 shares. Bsw Wealth has 0.85% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 26,145 were accumulated by Cornerstone Capital Inc.