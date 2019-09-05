As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose, Stadion Money Management Has Lowered Its Holding; As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Shares Rose, Northstar Asset Management Has Raised Position by $832,050

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $534.33. About 239,932 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 26.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 3,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,822 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 13,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $123.17. About 4.02M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.46% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 177,861 shares. Earnest Partners reported 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atlas Browninc has 612 shares. 137,312 were reported by Alkeon Mgmt Lc. Macquarie Grp stated it has 17,721 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Moreover, Cibc Mkts Incorporated has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 8,432 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.14% or 246,611 shares. Shelton Cap Management stated it has 270 shares. Gam Holdings Ag has 2,242 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 14,220 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt has 1,249 shares. 3,750 are held by Papp L Roy Associate. Highlander Cap holds 0.01% or 50 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10,907 shares to 5,700 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 3,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,441 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Financial Services accumulated 15,288 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Hourglass Ltd Co holds 6,926 shares. Eagle Global Ltd accumulated 7,150 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd accumulated 36,629 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id stated it has 27,128 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.12M shares. Cardinal Cap Mngmt reported 49,226 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 64,207 shares or 3.52% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Communication stated it has 67,252 shares. Security Natl holds 50,273 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Fincl has 49,900 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc owns 0.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 527,237 shares. Harvey Company Lc invested 1.07% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Montag A And Associate reported 64,298 shares stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.48% stake.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.83 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01B and $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLY) by 63,990 shares to 363,847 shares, valued at $24.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 257,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 695,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).