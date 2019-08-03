As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Trimmed Holding; Roof Eidam & Maycock Maintains Position in Pfizer (PFE)

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 58,731 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 61,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 24,150 shares as the company's stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 80,805 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 56,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29 million shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Limited Com holds 0.94% or 356,639 shares in its portfolio. 19,081 are owned by Doheny Asset Ca. Naples Limited Liability Corp owns 0.5% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 45,612 shares. Portland Global Advsrs Ltd reported 21,165 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors accumulated 181,010 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Co invested in 369,121 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Palisade Cap Ltd Nj has invested 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). North Star Asset Incorporated holds 0.7% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 202,589 shares. Marietta Investment Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,163 shares stake. Telemus Limited accumulated 67,791 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Co stated it has 66,703 shares. Legacy Cap Prns invested in 1.42% or 71,745 shares. Kistler holds 44,593 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Lvw Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.95% or 83,519 shares. 84,305 were accumulated by Howard Cap Mgmt.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,580 shares to 11,635 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,240 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.81% or 223,762 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) reported 0.79% stake. Private Advisor Group Ltd Co accumulated 201,481 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca accumulated 7,756 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 429,475 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd owns 0.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,463 shares. First Foundation Advisors, California-based fund reported 17,900 shares. Northstar Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% or 22,883 shares in its portfolio. Marietta Investment Prtn Lc owns 28,212 shares. Moreover, Edgewood Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,200 shares. Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 2.46% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 33,442 shares. 1.05M are owned by Rothschild And Asset Us. Howland Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 164,151 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Bell Financial Bank invested in 0.15% or 5,381 shares.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 22,473 shares to 166,167 shares, valued at $20.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 18,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $252.77 million activity. Coombe Gary A sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. Shares for $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Shares for $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13.