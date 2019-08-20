As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose, Regal Investment Advisors Has Increased Stake by $588,744; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Seabridge Investment Advisors Decreased Position by $3.11 Million

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 99.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 54,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 400 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23,000, down from 55,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 7.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS EXPIRATION OF PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR FOUR; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 13/03/2018 – The Morning Ledger: Trump Blocks Qualcomm Deal on Security Concerns; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Tan and his Qualcomm dream; 19/04/2018 – DJ QUALCOMM Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCOM); 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 18/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 85,958 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, up from 80,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $120.24. About 5.74 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management Inc owns 51,352 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 0.56% or 300,415 shares. Payden Rygel owns 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 680 shares. Moreover, Northstar Asset Limited Liability has 0.3% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,027 shares. Duncker Streett & Comm invested in 51,784 shares. Blackrock holds 0.77% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 165.46 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 429,475 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Com has invested 3.57% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Inc De has 2.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kwmg Limited Liability invested in 4,760 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 15.26M shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab holds 718,830 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 12.67M were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc. Kopp Investment Advsr Ltd Llc reported 9,442 shares stake.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (Call) (NYSE:PG) by 79,897 shares to 400 shares, valued at $42,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (Call) (NYSE:ABBV) by 88,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (Call) (VIG).