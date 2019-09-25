As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose, Holder Insight 2811 Has Decreased Its Stake; As Universal Display Co (OLED) Stock Rose, 1492 Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Display Co (OLED) by 54.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 5,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 4,216 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $793,000, down from 9,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $175.69. About 156,674 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M

Insight 2811 Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc sold 4,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 2,451 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $280,000, down from 7,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $123.43. About 1.54 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $106.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 194,923 shares to 472,227 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livexlive Media Inc by 273,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Optimizerx Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 19,365 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) or 2,540 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 19,123 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.03% or 65,546 shares. First Mercantile holds 3,842 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 8,527 are held by Sigma Planning. Moreover, Piedmont Advsrs has 0.05% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 0% stake. 6,687 are held by Private Advisor Lc. Westwood Corporation Il has 4,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 8,945 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 20 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc invested 0.05% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated reported 4 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 706,908 shares stake.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85M for 77.06 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.89 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.