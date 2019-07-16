As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose, Brookstone Capital Management Cut by $301,184 Its Stake; As Bce (BCE) Stock Price Rose, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Increased Position by $3.50 Million

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 2,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,473 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 32,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $115.87. About 4.71 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc. (BCE) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 79,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.03M, up from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 640,565 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. by 122,754 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $161.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siemens Ag (SMAWF) by 3,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,821 shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20 million was sold by Coombe Gary A. 4,395 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Shares for $1.81 million were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86M on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assocs stated it has 44,602 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Family Firm invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Reliance Co Of Delaware reported 41,034 shares stake. Pioneer Tru Bancorporation N A Or stated it has 2.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guardian Life Insurance Of America accumulated 0.1% or 7,214 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter invested in 0% or 27,060 shares. Security National Trust owns 50,273 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset LP has 16,519 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. New York-based Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jones Finance Lllp holds 89,030 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 5,214 are held by Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% stake. Brookstone Mngmt holds 0.2% or 29,473 shares. 1.06 million were reported by Envestnet Asset Management. 809,371 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.33 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 12,585 shares to 43,558 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHE).

