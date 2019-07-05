As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose, B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Lowered by $603,096 Its Stake; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Upped Position in Boeing Co Com (BA)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 1144.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 13,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,341 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 1,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Aircraft giant Boeing hit by malware virus believed to be WannaCry; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 04/04/2018 – Boeing, Jet Airways Announce New Order for 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – ADDITIONAL ORDER TAKES RYANAIR’S 737 MAX ORDER TOTAL TO 135 AIRPLANES; 23/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L SAYS TRENT 7000 AERO ENGINE NOT AFFECTED BY ISSUES WHICH HAVE AFFECTED TRENT 1000 ENGINE; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,257 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 31,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.72M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lanny’s May Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on March 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G Addresses Racial Bias With New Film â€œThe Lookâ€ – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Arenâ€™t Likely to Clean up on Procter & Gamble Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Utd Bancorporation Tru accumulated 18,618 shares. Corda Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.63% or 384,626 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 161,990 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Smithfield Tru owns 67,573 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Limited Company stated it has 3.13 million shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Ironwood Financial Lc stated it has 375 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Llc holds 1,242 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur invested 0.9% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 135,583 are held by South State. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Baxter Bros accumulated 1.41% or 57,851 shares. Berkshire Hathaway accumulated 315,400 shares. Blb&B Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.54% or 126,188 shares. Regent Investment Limited Liability Company owns 61,676 shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 10.17 million shares for 0.98% of their portfolio.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 10,330 shares to 386,033 shares, valued at $27.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 32,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.91 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. 41,088 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $3.90M were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. 1,026 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Matthew Price also sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Shares for $2.86M were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nadler Finance Grp Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 928 shares. Atika Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.93% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,000 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 2,819 shares stake. Gam Ag invested in 0.07% or 4,753 shares. Regions stated it has 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ghp Invest accumulated 986 shares. Rampart Inv Communications Ltd accumulated 13,088 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Oakworth accumulated 0.15% or 1,867 shares. Garrison Bradford Inc accumulated 1,100 shares. 2,087 are held by Pinnacle Advisory Group. Invesco Ltd holds 875,114 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Gp Incorporated has 204,218 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 0.45% stake. 1,753 were accumulated by Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp. Parametric Portfolio Lc holds 1.50M shares or 0.49% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Boeing (BA) to Acquire EnCore Group – StreetInsider.com” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BOEING 5-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Boeing (BA) Investors of June 10th Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Filed by Firm – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Key Takeaways From General Electric at the Paris Air Show – The Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares.