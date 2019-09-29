As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose, Aspiriant Boosted Holding; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Lifted Its Stake in Yy (YY) by $14.16 Million as Stock Value Declined

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 44,315 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86M, up from 40,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 174.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 205,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 322,548 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.48 million, up from 117,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.66% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $55.25. About 2.73 million shares traded or 164.80% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 380,418 shares to 781,088 shares, valued at $110.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,113 shares to 91,668 shares, valued at $26.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI) by 1.16M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,249 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).