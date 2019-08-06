As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Wms Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $315,848; Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose While Verus Financial Partners Has Boosted Stake

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $6.95 during the last trading session, reaching $283.62. About 1.26M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 3,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 51,742 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 54,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $113.08. About 12.10M shares traded or 62.56% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON. Shares for $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble and Other Merrill Lynch Defensive Stock Picks (NYSE: PG) – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Financial has 2.73% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Norris Perne And French Llp Mi owns 6,555 shares. Envestnet Asset invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Diligent accumulated 19,732 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 2.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mckinley Carter Wealth owns 0.68% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 23,230 shares. Condor Capital Mngmt owns 95,059 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo reported 276,525 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Roundview Cap Lc has 31,688 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.46% or 4.85 million shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Advisory holds 0.56% or 3.22M shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Utah Retirement stated it has 0.97% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Southeast Asset Advisors holds 5,762 shares. Miracle Mile Limited owns 6,387 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.