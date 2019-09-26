As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake by $323,076; Mackenzie Financial Lowered Its Agilent Technologies (A) Stake by $12.81 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 26,758 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, down from 29,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.02. About 5.61 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 93.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 173,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 12,534 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $936,000, down from 185,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $76.33. About 1.71M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN, FOR $105M; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 02/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Enhance Lab Informatics with Acquisition of Genohm; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 16/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Departure of Patrick Kaltenbach; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PATRICK KALTENBACH

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Veritable Lp accumulated 440,427 shares. Parsec Mngmt accumulated 47,020 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Company stated it has 132,648 shares or 3.38% of all its holdings. Wade G W And Incorporated owns 203,546 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 1.55M shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Bailard Inc holds 0.26% or 38,879 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated owns 84,650 shares. Goelzer Investment Incorporated stated it has 26,833 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 739,120 shares. Excalibur Mngmt accumulated 30,665 shares. Indiana Tru & Invest Communications has 17,935 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 390 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Valley National Advisers has invested 1.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Edge Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 38,611 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Nonprofit led by former P&G executive opens Greater Cincinnati tool library – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 04, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “4 Conservative Merrill Lynch US 1 Stock Picks That Pay Reliable Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Good Trade News, But Not From China – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “P&G to Webcast Discussion of First Quarter 2019/20 Earnings Results on October 22 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.80 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $38.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 89,013 shares to 92,070 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 95,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montag A Associates invested in 0.24% or 35,520 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Burney holds 0.02% or 3,375 shares in its portfolio. Cs Mckee Lp has invested 0.48% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 4,672 were reported by Caprock Gp Inc. Suntrust Banks stated it has 16,390 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Menta Limited Liability invested in 2,795 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Serv Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 102,265 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 180,283 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 7,543 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 582 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation reported 159,268 shares stake. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0% or 6,761 shares in its portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Tarbox Family Office holds 165 shares.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Worth US$132 Based On Its Intrinsic Value? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 70% – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Be Disappointed With Their 83% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.15 million for 22.19 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.