As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Increased Its Holding; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Lowered Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 3,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 330,843 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.32M, down from 334,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $139.32. About 28.75M shares traded or 17.15% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 12,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 60,412 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.62 million, up from 48,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $122.45. About 6.72 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 151,998 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Company owns 5,797 shares. 50,688 are owned by Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Boston Prtnrs holds 1.01% or 6.89 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 1.24% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 23,882 shares. 153,555 were reported by Somerville Kurt F. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,113 shares. Blb&B Lc stated it has 126,418 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd holds 1.28% or 43,836 shares. Bowen Hanes & Commerce Incorporated reported 379,869 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. 10 reported 3.15% stake. Boyd Watterson Asset Llc Oh owns 1.48% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 19,759 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 1,857 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Loudon Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.32% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,487 shares. Accredited Incorporated has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk by 587 shares to 10,254 shares, valued at $11.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,793 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4,379 shares to 21,917 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short Term Bond Etf (BSV).