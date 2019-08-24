As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Fiduciary Trust Company Trimmed Holding; Blue Edge Capital Has Lowered Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $410.49 Million; Share Value Rose

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 14,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 441,769 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.97M, down from 456,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 27.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 1,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 4,719 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 billion, down from 6,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10M shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Networks Limited holds 66,351 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 52,211 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moller Fincl Service stated it has 9,108 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Duncker Streett And Co holds 1.24% or 51,784 shares. 4,322 are owned by Orca Inv Limited Company. Bontempo Ohly Cap Ltd Company owns 21,171 shares. Field And Main Fincl Bank holds 1.12% or 11,405 shares in its portfolio. Conning stated it has 502,869 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Wealth Architects Lc reported 5,198 shares. Martingale Asset LP reported 724,055 shares. Dean Investment Assoc invested in 0.94% or 61,974 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Diamond Hill Mgmt Inc holds 2.42 million shares. Clean Yield Gp has invested 2.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 2,765 shares to 24,797 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 7,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs (NYSE:LYB).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold 15,890 shares worth $4.32M. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5 shares to 2,677 shares, valued at $297.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Pacific (VPL) by 8,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com (NYSE:D).