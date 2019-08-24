As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Upped Position; As 3M Co (MMM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Greenhaven Associates Has Cut Its Position by $5.18 Million

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 26,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 3.22 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $334.66 million, up from 3.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12M shares traded or 40.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,930 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 10,016 shares. Holderness Invests reported 1.12% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 92,529 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.72% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Riverhead Capital Management Llc has 0.82% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 193,997 shares. Jennison Assocs Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 659,136 shares. 4,321 were reported by Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Burns J W Incorporated Ny accumulated 71,609 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt holds 99,443 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Davenport And Limited Co has invested 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 299,245 were accumulated by Nippon Life Insur. Foyston Gordon & Payne has invested 0.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 10 accumulated 163,248 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Co reported 0.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $59.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 11.44 million shares to 17.11M shares, valued at $171.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FDIS) by 128,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State owns 17,836 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,842 shares. Portland Advisors Ltd Company owns 8,483 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com has 2.15M shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Washington Tru Commercial Bank owns 9,782 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Valmark Advisers, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,447 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Il has invested 1.47% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Linscomb And Williams stated it has 3,695 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Lc invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa accumulated 232,538 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Nuwave Investment Mgmt holds 1.02% or 4,167 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank And Trust invested in 0.46% or 22,907 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd has invested 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1,991 are owned by B Riley Wealth Mgmt Incorporated.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.04 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

